Eskom says it hasn't neglected necessary skills in retrenchment process

The power utility has announced that executive management personnel will be cut from 21 officials to nine to reduce its wage bill.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it has not neglected the necessary skills it needs during its process in reducing its executive management.

The utility implemented load shedding in recent months due to coal shortages and poor plant performance.

Among those leaving the utility is Dave Nicholls, the head of nuclear energy, who was due to retire next year.

He is leaving at the end of the month along with seven other executives.

Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says Eskom continues to deal with a negative financial situation.

“The skills that Eskom needs have been looked into and other considerations, importantly the issues around gender representation. We are state-owned so everything we do must be in line with regulations the government has passed.”