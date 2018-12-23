Eskom head of nuclear energy among 10 axed execs

Eskom previously stated that it wants to substantially cut its 48,000 workforce.

JOHANNESBURG - The head of nuclear energy at Eskom, Dave Nicholls, is among the officials who will be leaving Eskom as it cuts management from 21 officials to 10.

Nicholls was due to retire next year but will be leaving at the end of the month.

This as the utility attempts to reduce its wage bill.

“It is crucial that we set ourselves up for the future, and I believe that the steps we’ve taken so far are already placing us on a path towards stability,” Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe said in a memo.

The utility implemented power cuts in recent months due to coal shortages and poor plant performance and is fighting for survival after a decade of financial decline.

It previously stated that it wants to substantially cut its 48,000 workforce.

“We can confirm that Eskom has already started the Section 189 process which effectively means some of the executive management will be retrenched or at least some of them will volunteer to leave,” says Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe.