Drew Barrymore sheds over 11kg following tough workout
The 43-year-old actress took to Instagram to share before and after photos of herself
LONDON - Drew Barrymore has shed 25lbs (about 11,33jkg) in three months thanks to “so much work”, although she says her journey has been “hard as f**k”.
The 43-year-old actress - who is mother to Olivia, six, and Frankie, four, whom she has with her estranged husband Will Kopelman - took to Instagram on Friday to share before and after photos of herself as she admitted that although her weight loss journey has been “hard as f**k”, she knows it’s all been worth it.
She captioned her Instagram snaps: “#TheWayItLooksToUs: WELLNESS ... @marniealton
“When I look at Instagram, I am made to think I should be at my best self
But most days, I lack consistency due to real life.
“Solution: with the right people (@marniealton) we can make our goals a reality...
“Here is me in a before pose and then 25 pounds later in the same place.
“You can tell my face is so much thinner! This takes me so much work. Diet and exercise and fighting like a lion for it! Damn you genetics! And yet thank you for all the good stuff. I love where I come from (JOHN ETHEL LIONEL) and whatever package it comes in. I just know that I have the control to be what I want. Even if it is hard AF!
“At least I know there are experts I can turn to for help. I mean look at what Marnie helped me do in three months! When I have time off in 2019... I’m comin for ya! PS may I just say I want to be these ladies on the front page. You are my spirit animals and my goal posts! (sic)”
For the Santa Clarita Diet star, the difficult weight loss isn’t the only thing she’s found challenging lately, as she recently took to social media to explain that co-parenting with her former spouse - whom she split within 2016 after almost four years of marriage - isn’t always easy.
She wrote: “Will and I continue to marvel at what we made and try to be the best co-parents we can be. It’s not always easy and the point is...nothing in life is. But it doesn’t mean that any bitter outweighs the sweet! (sic).”
