Death toll in Somalia blasts claimed by Al-Shabaab at 16

The car bomb was placed near a military checkpoint at the presidential palace in Mogadishu.

PRETORIA - At least 16 people have been killed by a car bomb in the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Twenty people were injured.

Terror group al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack.

A second explosion was detonated nearby, targeting first responders to initial blast.

Victims include a journalist and security staff accessing the palace.

An MP and government officials are among the wounded.

Al-Shabaab was expelled from Mogadishu years ago. It is able to make indiscriminate acts of terror in the capital.

The United States and 20,000 African Union forces are working with the Somali military in countering al-Shabaab using both drone attacks and boots on the ground.