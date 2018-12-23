CoGTA cautions parents about unqualified circumcisers

CoGTA MEC Fikile Xasa welcomed the arrest of 12 people in relation to unlawful circumcision practices.

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA ) says parents must only allow “competent” traditional surgeons to perform circumcision on their sons.

To diminish the number of unlawful circumcisions, Xasa says parents must ensure that the traditional surgeon and nurse are qualified.

“They’ve also communicated with all traditional surgeons and traditional masses to say they must get permission from parents if they’re going to conduct circumcision,” says Xasa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)