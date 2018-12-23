City of CT to re-open Newlands Spring water collection point

The Spring became an important facility when water restrictions intensified earlier in 2018. Many have continued to rely on it.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town residents will breathe a sigh of relief as the Newlands Spring water collection point will on Sunday re-open.

Mayco member Xanthea Limberg says the collection point has been closed since 18 December due to emergency pipe maintenance: “There were notices that were erected, pamphlets were handed out to visitors of the site prior to the commencement of the work. But the nature of the work resulted in an extended period of repairs. We also needed to ensure that the cement at the installation cures properly.”

The City of Cape Town apologises for any inconvenience caused.