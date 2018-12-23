Child killed in 5-vehicle crash on N1 in Cape Town

The accident took place on Saturday night, and details surrounding the cause are not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - A child has died in an accident on the N1 between Touws River and Laingsburg in the Western Cape.

The crash involved five vehicles, including a taxi and three light-duty vehicles.

“In one of the vehicles, a child under the age of five years old was killed and another child was seriously injured,” says Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa.

Over 700 deaths have been recorded across the country since the start of the festive season as holidaymakers travel to different destinations.

Meanwhile, there are renewed calls for motorists to obey laws governing road use following an alarming rise in road deaths so far this festive season.

Last week, authorities reported that 107 people were killed on Western Cape roads since 1 December.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato wants a tough stance against drivers who break the law.

Africa has said there's a strong emphasis on making long distance public transport safer.

Additional reporting by Kevin Brandt.