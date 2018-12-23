Case of culpable homicide opened following Flagstaff crash

Two adults died in the crash. Their names are being withheld until their next of kin are informed.

CAPE TOWN - Police have opened a case of culpable homicide following yesterday's crash on the R61 Flagstaff.

Two adults died in the crash. Their names are being withheld until their next of kin are informed.

Fifteen people including two children were injured and are currently in hospital.

The crash involved a truck and eight other vehicles.

Captain Khaya Tonjeni says the investigation is ongoing: