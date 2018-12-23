ANC WC: Zille must vacate her office or be fired

The party’s provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa said the ANC wants an investigation into Western Cape Premier Helen Zille and her ‘abuse of her position’.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape says it believes Premier Helen Zille is a liability and is no longer fit enough to hold her high office.

Briefing the media in Cape Town earlier on Saturday, the party’s provincial acting chairperson Khaya Magaxa said the ANC wants an investigation into Zille and her “abuse of her position”.

This comes after Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released a report in which she found that the premier had violated the Constitution by exposing herself to a potential conflict of interest.

It involves the loan of computer tablets to Zille’s son who was volunteering as a maths tutor in Khayelitsha.

The complaint was laid by the ANC, who said the premier had allowed her son access to the tablets, which belonged to the provincial Education Department.

The tablets allowed him to run a series of workshops in schools.

Magaxa says Zille must be held accountable for her actions: “The ANC demands an investigation into Zille and her abuse of her position, as well as her wanton pushing of her family. She must vacate her office or be fired for bringing it into disrepute and controversy.”

Zille has rejected Mkhwebane’s finding that she violated the Executive Members Ethics Code and has announced she plans to take the report on the review.