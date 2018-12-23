16 injured after bakkie and taxi collide in Ladysmith

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.

JOHANNESBURG - Sixteen people sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate after a taxi and a bakkie collided in Steadville, Ladysmith last night.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 8:30pm, they found most of the patients either seated or walking around at the scene.

Medical services on the scene transported the patients to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics, but police were on the scene for further investigations.