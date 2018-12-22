We’ve learnt from previous prison escapes, says SAPS
Convicted murder Mongezi Mcunukelwa was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it has learnt from previous experiences about the loopholes in the system that facilitate prisoners escaping while at court appearances.
Convicted murder Mongezi Mcunukelwa was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday.
Mcunukelwa escaped from police custody while at the Johannesburg high court earlier in December. He was rearrested days later.
Police captain Mavela Masondo says stringent security was needed to ensure no mistakes after Mcunukelwa escaped from this very court on 5 December: “Today we make sure that we beef up the security. We had our members of TRT escorting him, and that will happen to other high-profile cases.”
This wasn’t the first time Mcunukelwa made an escape. In January, he and 10 other inmates escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.
Masondo says Mcunukelwa was found guilty of killing two men outside a tavern in Katlehong in March 2017.
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 21 December 2018
-
Zuma reaffirms ‘I’ll frustrate my haters for a long time’ comment on Twitter
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand back in South Africa
-
Outcry over treatment of pair involved in Baby Daniels’ murder
-
New breathalyser device could see drunk drivers arrested on site
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand: A cautionary tale for South African travellers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.