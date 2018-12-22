We’ve learnt from previous prison escapes, says SAPS

Convicted murder Mongezi Mcunukelwa was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service (SAPS) says it has learnt from previous experiences about the loopholes in the system that facilitate prisoners escaping while at court appearances.

Mcunukelwa escaped from police custody while at the Johannesburg high court earlier in December. He was rearrested days later.

Police captain Mavela Masondo says stringent security was needed to ensure no mistakes after Mcunukelwa escaped from this very court on 5 December: “Today we make sure that we beef up the security. We had our members of TRT escorting him, and that will happen to other high-profile cases.”

This wasn’t the first time Mcunukelwa made an escape. In January, he and 10 other inmates escaped from the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Masondo says Mcunukelwa was found guilty of killing two men outside a tavern in Katlehong in March 2017.