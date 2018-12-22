US government shutdown begins

Operations for several key agencies ceased at 12.01am on Saturday, despite last-ditch talks that continued on Capitol Hill.

WASHINGTON - The US government began a Christmastime shutdown early on Saturday, after Congress adjourned without passing a federal spending bill or addressing President Donald Trump’s demand for money to build a border wall.

Operations for several key agencies ceased at 12.01am on Saturday (5:01GMT), despite last-ditch talks that continued on Capitol Hill between White House officials and congressional leaders in both parties.

Republican and Democratic senators earlier this week reached a deal on short-term funding legislation that did not include the $5 billion Trump wants, but the president said on Thursday he would not sign it.

The impending shutdown was the latest evidence of dysfunction in Washington and does not bode well for next year, when Democrats will have a stronger hand as they take control of the House of Representatives.