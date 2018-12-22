Unattended candle may have caused Tzaneen hostel fire
According to authorities, a number of people have also been left homeless after their shacks burned down.
JOHANNESBURG - The Mopani District Municipality says it's probing the cause of a fire in Tzaneen, Limpopo which claimed the lives of three people including a two-year-old child.
Three others were injured and are in hospital after the blaze broke out in Talana Hostel in the early hours of this morning.
Emergency services and the police were called to assess the damage.
Mopani mayor Nkakareng Rakgoale says there's speculation a candle caused the fire.
“It’s alleged that it was caused by a candle around the early hours of the morning, which means the person may have arrived and forgot to switch it off and carried on sleeping. But it’s something that is being investigated, we’re not sure about it.”
