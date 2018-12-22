Tristan-Lee Niemand's father grateful for support

Tristan- Lee Niemand was held in a detention centre in China for more than a month after Chinese authorities arrested her for not having a work permit.

KEMPTON PARK - Richard Berger says he is grateful for all the support he and his family have received following the return of his daughter Tristan- Lee Niemand today.

The language school that encouraged her to go to the Asian country had failed to secure the permit for her.

The 19-year-old was in the country on a student visa and working as an English teacher in Nun-Jing

Berger says the support has been unbelievable.

“From family to friends to many people I don’t even know that have been supporting us, it’s just amazing how people came together in a situation like this. I think everyone knows that if it was their kid, they’d want the support we had and I am really grateful for the support we’ve received.”