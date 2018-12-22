Tristan-Lee Niemand: I was kept in the dark by Chinese authorities
Tristan-Lee Niemand returned home on Saturday after spending 35 days at a Chinese detestation centre for violating visa regulations.
JOHANNESBURG - A South African student who was detained in China says she was cut off from all forms of communication while she was in the Asian country.
The 19-year-old says she went to China after she was promised a job by an alleged fraudulent recruitment agency.
She arrived at the OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.
Tristan-Lee and her father Richard Berger were overwhelmed with emotion when the pair saw each other for the first time in over a month at the airport.
Niemand returned home after the harrowing experience having been attracted by a recruitment agency to travel to China on a study visa while planning to work as an educator.
She started working in the country despite not having a permit after the language school that encouraged her to travel did not provide her with one.
Niemand says she was kept in the dark by authorities about her stay at the detention centre: “All I wanted to know was when I would go home. When I asked the police; they told me next week, and when that week arrived I wasn’t released. I didn’t know when the police will release me, or if my parents knew that I was in detention. I didn’t know anything.”
Niemand is among at least 10 other students who will also be returning home this weekend after going through a similar experience.
Meanwhile, Renier Venter says after being detained in China he continued with his dream of teaching English.
Venter was released and deported in June after enduring months in a detention facility in Changchun.
He says he is currently in Vietnam: “The people here are super nice, and their hospitality is just amazing. I am looking at staying here, and all aspect to get citizenship... so, I might be staying in Vietnam for a very long time.”
