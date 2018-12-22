Tristan-Lee Niemand back in South Africa
Tristan-Lee Niemand was handcuffed for visa violations after going to the Asian county to teach English.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African student who was arrested in China has returned home after spending over a month in a Chinese detention centre.
Tristan-Lee Niemand was handcuffed for visa violations after going to the Asian county to teach English.
Niemand was promised a work permit by an alleged fraudulent recruitment agency which would allow her to teach in the country.
She arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.
Niemand says she is extremely happy to be home: “Before, when I was that side for one month I didn’t miss home, but when I was in detention so many thoughts came to mind about home. I just missed home so much when I was in there.”
Earlier this week, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) announced that seven South Africans detained in China on visa irregularities were released.
Another eight South Africans who have been arrested will be flown back into the country on Sunday.
Dirco has urged South Africans planning on working abroad to make sure they have the correct visas and travel documents.
Additional reporting by Lizell Persens.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 21 December 2018
-
Zuma reaffirms ‘I’ll frustrate my haters for a long time’ comment on Twitter
-
Outcry over treatment of pair involved in Baby Daniels’ murder
-
New breathalyser device could see drunk drivers arrested on site
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand: A cautionary tale for South African travellers
-
ANC releases draft of representatives list for 2019 elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.