Tristan-Lee Niemand back in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG - The South African student who was arrested in China has returned home after spending over a month in a Chinese detention centre.

Tristan-Lee Niemand was handcuffed for visa violations after going to the Asian county to teach English.

Niemand was promised a work permit by an alleged fraudulent recruitment agency which would allow her to teach in the country.

She arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning.

Niemand says she is extremely happy to be home: “Before, when I was that side for one month I didn’t miss home, but when I was in detention so many thoughts came to mind about home. I just missed home so much when I was in there.”

Earlier this week, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) announced that seven South Africans detained in China on visa irregularities were released.

Another eight South Africans who have been arrested will be flown back into the country on Sunday.

Dirco has urged South Africans planning on working abroad to make sure they have the correct visas and travel documents.

Additional reporting by Lizell Persens.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)