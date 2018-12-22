Popular Topics
Traffic dep't commends officer for remaining calm in altercation with motorist

In the incident caught on video footage, Muzi Buthelezi is heckled by the motorist after issuing him a traffic fine for parking in a no parking zone at a shopping centre in Vryheid.

Officer Muzi Buthelezi during an altercation with a motorist. Picture: Facebook video screengrab.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - A KwaZulu-Natal traffic officer has been lauded for being professional and remaining calm during an altercation with a motorist.

In the incident caught on video footage which has gone viral on social media, Muzi Buthelezi is heckled by the motorist after issuing him a traffic fine for parking in a no parking zone at a shopping centre in Vryheid.

The man has accused Buthelezi of attempting to run him over with a car while he was trying to arrest him.

The traffic department's Kuma-Rin Naicker has urged motorists to adhere to the rules of the road.

“He acted very cool. I actually commend Officer Buthelezi and the member of the public for not being vulgar or using violence. We are there to serve the community and make sure that motorists understand that we are here to ensure their safety. We need to work together so we can have safer roads.”

