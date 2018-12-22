Three people burnt beyond recognition in Tzaneen hostel fire
Three other people sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the nearest hospital.
JOHANNESBURG - Three people, including a two-year-old child, have been burnt beyond recognition after a fire broke out at Talana hostel in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
Mopani District Municipality management says they attended to the blaze after receiving a call in the early hours of Saturday morning. A candle fell and started the fire.
Mopani executive mayor Nkakareng Rakgoale has expressed condolences to the victims and says her team is currently probing the extent of the damage: “The message we’re sending to the people is to please switch off all appliances after use because once the fire starts it affects the lives of other people. We urge them [people] to try and follow all safety measures. We’re still waiting for the final report of the assessment, so that we see who to involve.”
