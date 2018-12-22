Seven killed in WC road accidents this weekend
Local
Traffic Chief, Kenny Africa says a driver also lost his life in a car crash, while a pedestrian was killed in Eden.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities say seven people have this weekend died in road accidents in the Western Cape.
There have been two major accidents so far.
On the N2 near Helderberg, a head-on collision yesterday afternoon led to the death of two adults and one child.
Earlier this morning, near Beaufort West, one adult died after the driver lost control of his vehicle.
Thirteen people were arrested for drunk driving.
