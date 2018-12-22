Russia warns of global conflict over nuclear pact collapse
Washington has threatened to pull out of the accord, saying Moscow failed to comply with it.
MOSCOW - Russia said on Saturday that the scrapping of a Cold War-era nuclear pact may lead to an arms race and direct confrontation between several global regions, after a proposal by Moscow was rejected in a United Nations vote.
Moscow had put forward a resolution in support of the 1987 Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) which bans Moscow and Washington from stationing short- and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.
Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the UN had failed to vote in favour of the proposal.
“A new blow has been dealt on the global architecture of security and stability. Now, with the collapse of the INF treaty, several global regions could be plunged into the arms race or even into a direct confrontation,” it said.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the United States of raising the risk of nuclear war by threatening to spurn the key arms control treaty and refusing to hold talks about another pact that expires soon.
