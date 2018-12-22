Riots continue in Sudan over bread price
The riots began in the capital Khartoum after the price of bread rose from R2,80 to R8,40.
PRETORIA - Riots are continuing in Sudan over a government decision to triple the price of bread.
At least eight people have died, and a police headquarters has been torched.
The riots began in the capital Khartoum after the price of bread rose from R2,80 to R8,40.
They spread to the east of the country.
In clashes with riot police, six people died in Al Qaddrif and two were killed in Atbara.
In the capital’s twin city of Omdurman demonstrations calling for the fall of the government erupted after Friday prayers at a mosque frequented by followers of the Al-Ansar sect that is linked to Sudan’s main opposition group the Umma party.
Police fired teargas at them.
Supporters of Umma have been urged to join the protests.
Popular in Africa
-
Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles Zimbabwe & Mozambique
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
-
Congo's Gomair says contact lost with cargo plane
-
Morocco links suspect in Scandinavian women's killing to militant group
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
-
Low turnout for Madagascar’s presidential election run-off
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.