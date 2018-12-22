Riots continue in Sudan over bread price

The riots began in the capital Khartoum after the price of bread rose from R2,80 to R8,40.

PRETORIA - Riots are continuing in Sudan over a government decision to triple the price of bread.

At least eight people have died, and a police headquarters has been torched.

They spread to the east of the country.

In clashes with riot police, six people died in Al Qaddrif and two were killed in Atbara.

In the capital’s twin city of Omdurman demonstrations calling for the fall of the government erupted after Friday prayers at a mosque frequented by followers of the Al-Ansar sect that is linked to Sudan’s main opposition group the Umma party.

Police fired teargas at them.

Supporters of Umma have been urged to join the protests.