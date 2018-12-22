Parliament committeee adopts Electoral Laws Amendment Bill
The Bill amends the several Electoral Acts, including the Electoral Commission Act.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament's Select Committee on Social Services yesterday adopted the Electoral Laws Amendment Bill without any new amendments.
Among other things, it makes it illegal for public funds to be used for political campaigning.
It also ensures that voters whose addresses are not yet on the voters roll will still be able to cast a ballot.
“The bill was passed by the National Assembly on the 28th of November and was then transferred to the NCOP for concurrence. The NCOP will consider the bill in a special sitting in January,” says Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo.
