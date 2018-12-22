Outcry over treatment of pair involved in Baby Daniels’ murder
On Thursday, Judge Collin Matshitse found that Baby Daniels’ mother had caused the boy’s death by not doing anything about the abuse the toddler suffered.
JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says the court has not treated the pair involved in the Baby Daniels murder the same.
The 29-year-old mother was found guilty in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday of neglecting her child, who died after being placed in a bath of boiling water by her boyfriend in 2016.
The boyfriend was found guilty of murder and child abuse.
On Thursday, Judge Collin Matshitse found that Baby Daniels’ mother had caused the boy’s death by not doing anything about the abuse the toddler suffered.
Women and Men Against Child Abuse has welcomed the state’s move to oppose bail when the formal hearing takes place in January.
But Women and Men Against Child Abuse child safety advocate Luke Lamprecht says the court has treated the pair differently: “The way they’re treated differently due to their gender has become a serious concern because you would think that the mother is the primary protector and her primary role in life is to be a mother, not to choose a man over your children.”
The formal bail application was on Friday remanded to 3 January.
WATCH: Baby Daniel's murder case judgment
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
PowerBall results: Friday 21 December 2018
-
Zuma reaffirms ‘I’ll frustrate my haters for a long time’ comment on Twitter
-
New breathalyser device could see drunk drivers arrested on site
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand: A cautionary tale for South African travellers
-
‘Little fighter’ Hope Daniels to spend Christmas at home
-
Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.