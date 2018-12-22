Outcry over treatment of pair involved in Baby Daniels’ murder

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Outcry over treatment of pair involved in Baby Daniels’ murder

On Thursday, Judge Collin Matshitse found that Baby Daniels’ mother had caused the boy’s death by not doing anything about the abuse the toddler suffered.

A screengrab of Judge Joseph Matshitse to hand down judgement in a case of three-year-old baby Daniel’s murder. Picture: YouTube.
A screengrab of Judge Joseph Matshitse to hand down judgement in a case of three-year-old baby Daniel’s murder. Picture: YouTube.
53 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Advocacy group Women and Men Against Child Abuse says the court has not treated the pair involved in the Baby Daniels murder the same.

The 29-year-old mother was found guilty in the High Court in Johannesburg on Friday of neglecting her child, who died after being placed in a bath of boiling water by her boyfriend in 2016.

The boyfriend was found guilty of murder and child abuse.

On Thursday, Judge Collin Matshitse found that Baby Daniels’ mother had caused the boy’s death by not doing anything about the abuse the toddler suffered.

Women and Men Against Child Abuse has welcomed the state’s move to oppose bail when the formal hearing takes place in January.

But Women and Men Against Child Abuse child safety advocate Luke Lamprecht says the court has treated the pair differently: “The way they’re treated differently due to their gender has become a serious concern because you would think that the mother is the primary protector and her primary role in life is to be a mother, not to choose a man over your children.”

The formal bail application was on Friday remanded to 3 January.

WATCH: Baby Daniel's murder case judgment

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA