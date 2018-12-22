One of Western Cape's most wanted gangsters nabbed
The suspect is wanted in connection with a series of serious violent crimes, some dating back to a year ago.
CAPE TOWN - Members of the police's Anti-Gang Unit have arrested one of the Western Cape's most wanted gang members.
The 26-year-old was nabbed at an estate in Paarl last night.
The suspect is wanted in connection with a series of serious violent crimes, some dating back to a year ago.
The Police's Frederick Van Wyk says the suspect is linked to crimes including the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, 12 attempted murders, nine murders, intimidation, housebreaking with intent to
kill, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery and malicious damage to property.
Additional charges could be added, following further analysis of other dockets.
