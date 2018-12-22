Nurses use cellphone lights to deliver 9 babies in Limpopo

MEC Phophi Ramathuba has commended midwives at Jane Furse Hospital for delivering nine healthy newborn babies during a storm without electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Health MEC Phophi Ramathuba has commended midwives at Jane Furse Hospital for delivering nine healthy newborn babies during a storm without electricity.

The severe weather caused flooding at the facility and damaged generators.

Nurses used cellphones as an alternative source of light to continue the procedures.

Ramathuba says all nine babies are healthy: “We have nine beautiful babies with their Apgar score 10/10, all alive... delivered in those difficult circumstances, where there was only one doctor because in the rural area we don’t have a luxury of many doctors. We were able to improvise.”