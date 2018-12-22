Numsa, Comair set to meet in January to discuss remaining issues
Workers won’t go on strike after the CCMA successfully facilitated negotiations between Numsa and Comair on Thursday evening.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will meet with the holding company for British Airways and Kulula Airlines, Comair, in January to discuss several issues which almost caused workers to go on strike this week.
Workers won’t go on strike after the CCMA successfully facilitated negotiations between Numsa and Comair on Thursday evening.
The issue of unjustified wage gaps between white and African workers, along with shift patterns, is set to be discussed at a meeting on 8 and 9 January.
A second wage dispute and travel allowance will be discussed in a second meeting on 11 January.
Comair will provide salary information to the union for smooth negotiations.
“The second dispute, which is in relation to wages as well as the travel allowance, will be dealt with on 11 January 2019. During this process we will deal with all those issues as well as the demand for a travel allowance,” says Numsa’s acting national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Business
-
Edcon board approves proposed recapitalisation plan
-
Apple to pull some iPhones in Germany as Qualcomm extends global wins
-
Kganyago: 'It’s important to assess why SA isn’t growing at required pace'
-
#RandReport: Rand gains as dollar falls after Fed meeting
-
#RandReport: Rand on course for weekly gains, stocks up
-
Rand edges higher against struggling dollar
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.