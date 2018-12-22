Numsa, Comair set to meet in January to discuss remaining issues

Workers won’t go on strike after the CCMA successfully facilitated negotiations between Numsa and Comair on Thursday evening.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will meet with the holding company for British Airways and Kulula Airlines, Comair, in January to discuss several issues which almost caused workers to go on strike this week.

Workers won’t go on strike after the CCMA successfully facilitated negotiations between Numsa and Comair on Thursday evening.



The issue of unjustified wage gaps between white and African workers, along with shift patterns, is set to be discussed at a meeting on 8 and 9 January.

A second wage dispute and travel allowance will be discussed in a second meeting on 11 January.

Comair will provide salary information to the union for smooth negotiations.

“The second dispute, which is in relation to wages as well as the travel allowance, will be dealt with on 11 January 2019. During this process we will deal with all those issues as well as the demand for a travel allowance,” says Numsa’s acting national spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)