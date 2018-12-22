Nominations for SABC board closed
Communication Portfolio Committee spokesperson Justice Molafo says the committee will meet in January to take stock of all applications as well as nominations.
CAPE TOWN - The deadline for nominations for the SABC board have closed, despite an apparent technical glitch.
In a tweet posted to the Parliament Twitter profile, the public was told to send nominations to an alternate email address as the original had a full inbox. Emails sent to the original email address started to bounce back.
It has come to attention of Secretary to the Portfolio Committee on Communications, Mr Thembinkosi Ngoma, that his email inbox is full and returns emails. Alternative address for nomination of candidates for SABC board is jmolafo@parliament.gov.za or mmaleka@parliament.gov.za— Parliament of RSA (@ParliamentofRSA) December 21, 2018
However, the tweet was only posted 15 minutes after the deadline for nominations on Friday afternoon.
Thereafter, it will decide on whether it will proceed with shortlisting or advertise further.
Eyewitness News tried to contact the Committee chairperson Hlengiwe Mkhize, but received no response.
