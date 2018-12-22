Popular Topics
Nominations for SABC board closed

Communication Portfolio Committee spokesperson Justice Molafo says the committee will meet in January to take stock of all applications as well as nominations.

The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC.
The SABC headquarters in Auckland Park. Picture: SABC.
46 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The deadline for nominations for the SABC board have closed, despite an apparent technical glitch.

In a tweet posted to the Parliament Twitter profile, the public was told to send nominations to an alternate email address as the original had a full inbox. Emails sent to the original email address started to bounce back.

However, the tweet was only posted 15 minutes after the deadline for nominations on Friday afternoon.

Communication Portfolio Committee spokesperson Justice Molafo says the committee will meet in January to take stock of all applications as well as nominations.

Thereafter, it will decide on whether it will proceed with shortlisting or advertise further.

Eyewitness News tried to contact the Committee chairperson Hlengiwe Mkhize, but received no response.

