New breathalyser device could see drunk drivers arrested on site

The alcohol breathalyser gives an immediate print out of the driver’s alcohol content without the need for a blood sample.

The Evidential Breath Alcotest Machine (EBAT) which was launched on 21 December at the JMPD headquarters. Picture: @AsktheChiefJMPD/Twitter.
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) says the aim of the new evidential breath alcohol tester is to cut the time needed to obtain a blood sample.

JMPD, along with the City of Johannesburg, has launched a new breathalyser device, the Evidential Breath Alcotest Machine (EBAT), on Friday evening.

The EBAT gives an immediate print out of the driver’s alcohol content without the need for a blood sample.

JMPD says this may result in motorists being arrested on site and facing immediate prosecution.

“A copy is also given to the driver. This is also presented to the investigating officers, who places the court docket on the court roll. There’s no waiting period for a blood sample, so drunk and driving cases will be heard a lot quicker,” says JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

