Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles Zimbabwe & Mozambique
The US Geological Survey says the earthquake occurred 50 kilometres from Zimbabwe’s south-eastern town of Chipinge.
HARARE - A 5.5 magnitude earthquake has rattled eastern Zimbabwe and neighbouring Mozambique on Saturday morning.
The earthquake struck shortly after 7.30am and was felt by many in the capital Harare.
The epicentre appears to have been just across the border in Mozambique. The earthquake has been measured at 5.5 on the Richter scale.
Residents of Zimbabwe’s eastern city of Mutare, more than 180 kilometres away, are reporting feeling the tremors even while in fuel queues.
In Harare, people took to social media to express their alarm, though there are no reports of injuries or real damage so far.
Eastern Zimbabwe is part of the East African Rift System where there’s regular seismic activity; many remember the magnitude 7 earthquake in 2006, again near Chipinge.
