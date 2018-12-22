‘Little fighter’ Hope Daniels to spend Christmas at home

Baby Hope is thought to be one of the smallest micro-premature babies in terms of weight to have ever survived in South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - After spending 275 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, premature baby Hope Daniels has been discharged just in time for Christmas.

She was born at 24 weeks and weighed just 300 grams at birth.

Hope was discharged on Friday.

WATCH: Baby Hope makes it home in time for Christmas

Her feet and hands are still tiny, but baby Hope wore a miniature graduation gown and cap as she left Kuils River hospital.

Hospital staff, on the other hand, wore huge smiles as they bid farewell to their little fighter.

Hope was born by emergency C-section on 19 March. Her mother, Dorianne Daniels, describes her as a “miracle baby”.

Dorianne says she waited a long time for this moment and is excited and very happy: “She receives all the love, attention, medical support. She’s here, and we taking her home. Our journey as a family is starting now.”

Manager of the unit Clair Pitt says Hope now weighs 5.44kg and is growing strongly. She says everyone at the hospital has become attached to Hope.