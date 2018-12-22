[LISTEN] Mash Braai House owner seeking legal advice on a way forward
Radio 702 | Management at the upmarket shisa nyama located at the Buzz Shopping Centre released a statement this week detailing how it had to close abruptly due to a tenant-landlord dispute.
JOHANNESBURG - The popular Mash Braai House in Fourways, Johannesburg has had to shut its doors.
Management at the upmarket shisa nyama located at the Buzz Shopping Centre released a statement this week detailing how it had to close abruptly due to a tenant-landlord dispute.
That's it folks, it's a wrap at The Buzz pic.twitter.com/dxNF2XzhdP— Mash Braai House (@mashbraaihouse) December 17, 2018
Owner Ngwato Mashilwane says there have been issues with the landlord around noise.
"We were in court for almost a year and a half until this issue was withdrawn earlier this year.
"Basically, they put an agreement on the table that we stop trading on 31 December. In principle, we agreed and all of a sudden on the 10th of December I get a call from my staff telling me that the landlord has sent a sheriff to come and evict us."
Mashilwane says there is no merit to claims that their patrons were noisy.
He says he is seeking legal advice on a way forward.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] 5 types of land that could be taken without compensation in draft bill
-
[LISTEN] UCT's Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Public Protector’s findings on Mbalula, Zille & Mogajane
-
[LISTEN] Thousands of commuters stranded amid City to City bus drivers' strike
-
[LISTEN] Why Sanef approached court over EFF's intimidation of journalists
-
[LISTEN] Timol family allowed to intervene in Rodrigues' stay of prosecution
-
[LISTEN] From domestic worker to associate professor: Dr Venicia McGhie's story
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with the R99 debit order scam
-
[LISTEN] Meet SA's youngest published author
-
[LISTEN] Pasa: We’re dealing with R99 debit order scam
-
[LISTEN] How to best spend your bonus
-
[LISTEN] What you need to do if you're affected by driving licence backlog
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa reflects on his Presidency, horrified by corruption in SOEs
-
[LISTEN] Is technology making us lonelier?
-
[LISTEN] Mom of SA woman detained in China explains how recruiter failed them
-
[LISTEN] Why every South African woman should have safety app Namola
-
[LISTEN] VBS ‘loot’: New evidence further implicates Danny Msiza
-
[LISTEN] Right and wrong: The DA’s year in a nutshell
-
[LISTEN] IRR poll: ANC could get 59% of the vote in 2019 elections
-
[LISTEN] The importance of supporting your LGBT child
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
-
[LISTEN] South Africans most negative people in world, survey finds. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking the latest SAHRC report
-
[LISTEN] Festive season games to get to have your family crying with laughter
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.