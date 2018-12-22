[LISTEN] Mash Braai House owner seeking legal advice on a way forward

Radio 702 | Management at the upmarket shisa nyama located at the Buzz Shopping Centre released a statement this week detailing how it had to close abruptly due to a tenant-landlord dispute.

JOHANNESBURG - The popular Mash Braai House in Fourways, Johannesburg has had to shut its doors.

That's it folks, it's a wrap at The Buzz pic.twitter.com/dxNF2XzhdP — Mash Braai House (@mashbraaihouse) December 17, 2018

Owner Ngwato Mashilwane says there have been issues with the landlord around noise.

"We were in court for almost a year and a half until this issue was withdrawn earlier this year.

"Basically, they put an agreement on the table that we stop trading on 31 December. In principle, we agreed and all of a sudden on the 10th of December I get a call from my staff telling me that the landlord has sent a sheriff to come and evict us."

Mashilwane says there is no merit to claims that their patrons were noisy.

He says he is seeking legal advice on a way forward.

