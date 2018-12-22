Limpopo Transport Dept issues stern warning to motorists who break rules of road

On Friday, the driver of a Honda sedan was arrested on the N1 near the Nyl Toll Plaza for speeding at 178 kilometres per hour in a 120 kilometre per hour zone.

JOHANNESBURG - Following the arrest of a 37-year-old man in Limpopo for speeding, the provincial Transport Department says motorists who break rules of the road will face the full might of the law.



On Friday, the driver of a Honda sedan was arrested on the N1 near the Nyl Toll Plaza for speeding at 178 kilometres per hour in a 120 kilometre per hour zone.

Traffic volumes have increased across the country’s roads as more people make their way home for Christmas.



Since the beginning of the holiday season, close to 800 people died on the country’s roads.



“MEC for Community Safety Makoma Makhurupetje continues to warn motorists, especially those still driving to Limpopo as we prepare for Christmas. Our traffic officials will not have mercy on anyone who undermines the laws of our roads in this province. Limpopo continues to be a zero-tolerance zone. We’ll arrest anyone without any favour,” says a spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Matome Moremi-Taueatsoala.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)