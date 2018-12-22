Leonardo DiCaprio’s foundation donates $100m to climate change fight

The Academy Award-winning actor has focused much of his attention on raising awareness of climate change over recent years.

LONDON - Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s charitable foundation has raised more than $100 million in the fight against climate change.

The Academy Award-winning actor has focused much of his attention on raising awareness of climate change over recent years, and his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation - which he created in 1998 - has just surpassed the landmark figure.

A statement from DiCaprio on the foundation’s website read: “When I founded LDF 20 years ago, I did so base on the simple idea that we could make a real difference by directly funding some of the most effective environmental projects.

“Whether it be individuals, grassroots movements or major non-profits, we wanted to focus on getting critical funding to those who could have the greatest impact.

“We are extremely proud to celebrate 20 years of this model. Since 1998, we have supported over 200 projects on every continent and in every ocean from habitat and species conservation, renewable energy, climate change, indigenous rights, and more.

“I am pleased to announce $11 million in new grants across our six program areas, bringing the total financial impact of LDF to over $100 million. (sic)”

DiCaprio, 44, produced and starred in the 2016 documentary film ‘Before the Flood’, which focused on the issue of climate change.

Speaking about the documentary, DiCaprio previously explained: “We went to every corner of the globe to document the devastating impacts of climate change and questioned humanity’s ability to reverse what may be the most catastrophic problem mankind has ever faced. There was a lot to take in.

“All that we witnessed on this journey shows us that our world’s climate is incredibly interconnected and that it is at urgent breaking point.

“We wanted to create a film that gave people a sense of urgency, that made them understand what particular things are going to solve this problem.”