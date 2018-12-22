LeBron James slams NFL owners' 'slave mentality'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

LeBron James slams NFL owners' 'slave mentality'

The NFL hasn't been able to shake the controversy that erupted after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the pre-game national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.

LeBron James talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on 6 June 2018 in Cleveland. Picture: AFP/Getty Images.
LeBron James talks to the media after being defeated by the Golden State Warriors in Game Four of the 2018 NBA Finals won 108-85 by the Golden State Warriors over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena on 6 June 2018 in Cleveland. Picture: AFP/Getty Images.
one hour ago

LOS ANGELES - NBA superstar LeBron James offered a scathing take on NFL team owners on the latest episode of his HBO show "The Shop" on Friday, saying the gridiron league is run by "old white men" with a "slave mentality".

James was chatting with his business partner Maverick Carter, Los Angeles Rams star Todd Gurley and actor/rapper Ice Cube about NFL player protests over social injustice.

Gurley noted it was a "touchy subject," but James, who hasn't been shy to take on political and social issues, criticized NFL owners for wanting to "control" players.

He went on to praise NBA commissioner Adam Silver for his support of players who use their platform to speak out on social issues.

"In the NFL, they got a bunch of old white men owning teams and they got that slave mentality," James said.

Silver, in contrast, "doesn't mind us having... a real feeling and be able to express that," James said. "It doesn't even matter if Adam agrees with what we are saying, he at least wants to hear us out. And as long as we are doing it in a very educational, non-violent way, then he's absolutely OK with it."

The NFL hasn't been able to shake the controversy that erupted after former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began kneeling during the pre-game national anthem to protest social and racial injustice.

Kaepernick, who remains without a job in the league, alleged he has been blacklisted over his protests.

His former teammate Eric Reid also took legal action against the NFL claiming he was being frozen out over his support for the kneeling protests.

Although Reid is now back in the league playing for the Carolina Panthers, he has suggested he is still being targeted for his views, questioning the number of drug tests he's been subjected to.

Reid said he'd been selected for testing seven times in 11 games this season.

"There's no way that's random," Reid said.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA