Analyst: 'It doesn't make sense' for Zuma to leave ex-presidency to become an MP

Former President Jacob Zuma has been nominated on the ruling party's national list of prospective members heading to Parliament after the 2019 general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - As speculation grows about Former President Jacob Zuma's possible return to politics as an African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament, one political analyst believes it wouldn't be in his best interest.

Zuma has been nominated on the ruling party's national list of prospective members heading to Parliament after the 2019 general elections.

The ANC is meant to hold its national list conference next month to finalise the nominations.

Zuma also stands to lose his presidential pension benefits which include his R2.9 million salary

“Financially, it just doesn’t make sense for him to relinquish the position of ex-president because it comes with those privileges. I don’t think at all that he will accept to be an MP,” says political analyst Ralph Mathekga.