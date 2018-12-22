Analyst: 'It doesn't make sense' for Zuma to leave ex-presidency to become an MP
Former President Jacob Zuma has been nominated on the ruling party's national list of prospective members heading to Parliament after the 2019 general elections.
JOHANNESBURG - As speculation grows about Former President Jacob Zuma's possible return to politics as an African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament, one political analyst believes it wouldn't be in his best interest.
Zuma has been nominated on the ruling party's national list of prospective members heading to Parliament after the 2019 general elections.
The ANC is meant to hold its national list conference next month to finalise the nominations.
Zuma also stands to lose his presidential pension benefits which include his R2.9 million salary
“Financially, it just doesn’t make sense for him to relinquish the position of ex-president because it comes with those privileges. I don’t think at all that he will accept to be an MP,” says political analyst Ralph Mathekga.
Popular in Politics
-
Zuma reaffirms ‘I’ll frustrate my haters for a long time’ comment on Twitter
-
ANC releases draft of representatives list for 2019 elections
-
Tooned in: EWN's top cartoons for 2018
-
Eleanore Bouw-Spies's redeployment was the best solution - DA
-
[OPINION] State capture began in Limpopo with Malema in the mix
-
ANC to submit first draft of national list in January
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.