IEC struggling to ensure integrity of voters' roll for 2019 elections

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

IEC struggling to ensure integrity of voters' roll for 2019 elections

It has been more than two and a half years since the Constitutional Court ordered the commission to ensure that all registered voters and candidates have verifiable residential addresses.

IEC officers set up ballot boxes at Orange Grove Primary School on 20 April, 2009. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
IEC officers set up ballot boxes at Orange Grove Primary School on 20 April, 2009. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa says it is struggling to ensure the integrity of the voters' roll for the 2019 polls.

The elections are scheduled for May next year.

It has been more than two and a half years since the Constitutional Court ordered the commission to ensure that all registered voters and candidates have verifiable residential addresses.

To date, this hasn't been done.

The commission was ordered to develop a list that captures sufficient particularities of the voters' addresses for all voters by June 2018.

The ConCourt has since acceded to the commission's request to extend the deadline to November 30, 2019, which is
well after the elections.

The IEC has a duty to ensure that the elections are legitimate despite the problems with the voters' roll.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA