IEC struggling to ensure integrity of voters' roll for 2019 elections
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) of South Africa says it is struggling to ensure the integrity of the voters' roll for the 2019 polls.
The elections are scheduled for May next year.
It has been more than two and a half years since the Constitutional Court ordered the commission to ensure that all registered voters and candidates have verifiable residential addresses.
To date, this hasn't been done.
The commission was ordered to develop a list that captures sufficient particularities of the voters' addresses for all voters by June 2018.
The ConCourt has since acceded to the commission's request to extend the deadline to November 30, 2019, which is
well after the elections.
The IEC has a duty to ensure that the elections are legitimate despite the problems with the voters' roll.
