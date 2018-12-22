Grayston Bridge lights to come back on after months of vandalism
City Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says after months of hard work to replace the stolen material, this evening will see the lights back on the bridge.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg will tonight switch on the lights at the new Grayston Drive bridge after months of vandalism.
In the recent weeks, the city says it has seen an increase in the blackout and malfunctioning of the street and bridge lights, due to vandalism and theft of city power infrastructure which has cost the city millions.
City Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says after months of hard work to replace the stolen material, this evening will see the lights back on the bridge.
He says they're encouraging the public to report those who damage city’s equipment.
Popular in Local
-
Analyst: 'It doesn't make sense' for Zuma to leave ex-presidency to become an MP
-
Traffic dep't commends officer for remaining calm in altercation with motorist
-
Zuma reaffirms ‘I’ll frustrate my haters for a long time’ comment on Twitter
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand: I was kept in the dark by Chinese authorities
-
PowerBall results: Friday 21 December 2018
-
Zille must 'face the music' over Public Protector's findings, says ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.