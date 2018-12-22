Popular Topics
Grayston Bridge lights to come back on after months of vandalism

City Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says after months of hard work to replace the stolen material, this evening will see the lights back on the bridge.

Electricity bulb. Picture: Nita/Pexels.com
Electricity bulb. Picture: Nita/Pexels.com
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg will tonight switch on the lights at the new Grayston Drive bridge after months of vandalism.

In the recent weeks, the city says it has seen an increase in the blackout and malfunctioning of the street and bridge lights, due to vandalism and theft of city power infrastructure which has cost the city millions.

City Spokesperson Isaac Mangena says after months of hard work to replace the stolen material, this evening will see the lights back on the bridge.

He says they're encouraging the public to report those who damage city’s equipment.

