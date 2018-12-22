Popular Topics
Gauteng govt to start paying families of Esidimeni victims in January

The government and the families of the 144 victims have reached an agreement after a meeting this week where the processes were explained.

FILE: Families of the Life Esidimeni victims demonstrating outside the offices of Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.
33 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government says it should start paying the families of the Life Esidimeni victims by January.

The government and the families of the 144 victims have reached an agreement after a meeting this week where the processes were explained.

Families sought legal help after the government failed to process their payments as per the order by former Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke.

“We’ll start as soon as the families receive letters of authorisation from the master of the High Court. We will pay money into the accounts that will be provided, in fact, a few payments are already being processed,” says Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

