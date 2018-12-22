De Lille garners 60,000 supporters for her new political party

A few weeks after stepping down as mayor and resigning as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), De Lille took a few by surprise when she announced that she would be launching a new party.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille says her new political party, Good, is now sitting with 60,000 signed-up supporters, with most them coming from Gauteng.

A few weeks after stepping down as mayor and resigning as a member of the Democratic Alliance (DA), De Lille took a few by surprise when she announced that she would be launching a new party.

Nine councillors resigned from the Cape Town City Council along with De Lille. She, however, said the former supporters were joining her new party because they supported the values she stood for.

De Lille said her latest venture was now preparing to contest the 2019 elections in all provinces.

Good will not be the only newcomer contesting for the first time. The Independent Electoral Commission has indicated that about 270 parties had registered to take part in the 2019 general elections.