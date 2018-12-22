‘Broken wastewater treatment works can compromise quality of water’
The Water and Sanitation Department says it wouldn’t meet its mandate if it doesn’t take steps to fix broken waste management infrastructure in Tshwane.
JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department says it wouldn’t meet its mandate if it doesn’t take steps to fix broken waste management infrastructure in Tshwane.
The department approached the Pretoria High Court on Friday to ensure the Tshwane Metro implemented remedial action to stop pollution emanating from some water treatment plants.
It says the pollution has the potential to destroy the environment around the plants and can compromise the quality and availability of drinking water.
The Human Rights Council made recommendations in August for the plants to be fixed.
The Tshwane Metro says it can only complete the implementation of new infrastructure by June 2019, a date which the Sanitation Department believes is unacceptable.
The department has identified the Rooiwal, Klipgat, Baviaanspoort and Sunderland wastewater treatment works as plants that need to be fixed.
“If we don’t do what we’re supposed to do, as the regulator, we will fall foul on the recommendations of the Human Rights Commission and the work that we’re supposed to be doing as we’re enjoined by the regulations that we’re supposed to be in line with.“
Popular in Local
-
Tristan-Lee Niemand back in South Africa
-
Zuma reaffirms ‘I’ll frustrate my haters for a long time’ comment on Twitter
-
PowerBall results: Friday 21 December 2018
-
Outcry over treatment of pair involved in Baby Daniels’ murder
-
New breathalyser device could see drunk drivers arrested on site
-
ANC releases draft of representatives list for 2019 elections
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.