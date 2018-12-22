‘Broken wastewater treatment works can compromise quality of water’

The Water and Sanitation Department says it wouldn’t meet its mandate if it doesn’t take steps to fix broken waste management infrastructure in Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - The Water and Sanitation Department says it wouldn’t meet its mandate if it doesn’t take steps to fix broken waste management infrastructure in Tshwane.

The department approached the Pretoria High Court on Friday to ensure the Tshwane Metro implemented remedial action to stop pollution emanating from some water treatment plants.

It says the pollution has the potential to destroy the environment around the plants and can compromise the quality and availability of drinking water.

The Human Rights Council made recommendations in August for the plants to be fixed.

The Tshwane Metro says it can only complete the implementation of new infrastructure by June 2019, a date which the Sanitation Department believes is unacceptable.

The department has identified the Rooiwal, Klipgat, Baviaanspoort and Sunderland wastewater treatment works as plants that need to be fixed.

“If we don’t do what we’re supposed to do, as the regulator, we will fall foul on the recommendations of the Human Rights Commission and the work that we’re supposed to be doing as we’re enjoined by the regulations that we’re supposed to be in line with.“