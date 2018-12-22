Bail for woman accused of stealing over R90,000 in stokvel money

CAPE TOWN - A case of theft against a Jeffreys Bay woman accused of stealing more than R90,000 in stokvel money resumes in January.

The 36-year-old woman was granted R1,000 bail when she appeared in the Humansdorp Magistrates Court on Thursday, a day after she was arrested.

Nombulelo Mxakana, who was the treasurer at a local stokvel club in Jeffreys Bay, allegedly failed to deposit members’ monthly contributions into the club bank account for the past 11 months.

Police say the missing amount exceeds R91,000.

A police spokesperson, Sergeant Majola Nkohli, has urged members of stokvel to follow basic precautions: “Members must individually deposit their monthly contributions in the club account instead of giving it to the treasury or one person to deposit. Members are also urged to find safer and modern ways to transfer, such as internet banking instead of carrying large amounts of cash.”

The case has been postponed until 21 January for further investigation.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)