Low turnout for Madagascar’s presidential election run-off

PRETORIA - Andry Rajoelina has taken an early lead in counting after Wednesday’s presidential run-off election in Madagascar.

Twice elected former President Marc Ravalomanana says he has evidence of massive fraud in the voting.

The turnout has been lower in Madagascar’s run-off election than it was for the first round when 45% of the ten million registered voters stayed away.

Looking for his first election win, the last time he took the presidency was in a coup, Rajoelina has concentrated on the urban vote in a campaign largely funded by foreign interests keen to get access to the island’s natural resources.

Ravalomanana was hoping for a bigger turnout which would have brought in a stronger rural vote.

Final results are not expected until next week.

