Low turnout for Madagascar’s presidential election run-off
Twice elected former President Marc Ravalomanana says he has evidence of massive fraud in the voting.
PRETORIA - Andry Rajoelina has taken an early lead in counting after Wednesday’s presidential run-off election in Madagascar.
Twice elected former President Marc Ravalomanana says he has evidence of massive fraud in the voting.
The turnout has been lower in Madagascar’s run-off election than it was for the first round when 45% of the ten million registered voters stayed away.
Looking for his first election win, the last time he took the presidency was in a coup, Rajoelina has concentrated on the urban vote in a campaign largely funded by foreign interests keen to get access to the island’s natural resources.
Ravalomanana was hoping for a bigger turnout which would have brought in a stronger rural vote.
Final results are not expected until next week.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Magnitude 5.5 quake rattles Zimbabwe & Mozambique
-
Riots continue in Sudan over bread price
-
'Concerned' Museveni tells Miss Uganda to ditch 'Indian hair'
-
Congo's Gomair says contact lost with cargo plane
-
Morocco links suspect in Scandinavian women's killing to militant group
-
Zim govt won’t smile on attempts to embarrass Mugabe family, says minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.