ANC to submit first draft of national list in January

The candidates have been selected from ANC branches across the country which were submitted directly to and compiled by an independent agency.

FILE: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
FILE: Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) will be submitting its first draft for its national-to-national list of public representatives at the national list conference in January.

The ruling party released the first draft list of nominees on Friday.

The candidates have been selected from ANC branches across the country which were submitted directly to and compiled by an independent agency.

Representatives listed are those the ANC want to see serving the organisation in the government and Parliament.

Guidelines stipulate that the list should include a minimum of 50% women, 55% of Serving Members of Parliament for continuity purposes and at least 20% youth.

“There are two outstanding provinces, which is North West and Western Cape. We’ve ordered the province to sit on 27 December through a national list committee,” says acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

