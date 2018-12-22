Amcu welcomes court ruling on Sibanye-Stillwater strike

The Labour Court on Friday disagreed with the mining company’s reason for judging the strike as unprotected.

JOHANNESBURG - The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) says its elated by the Labour Court’s ruling which has found its strike at gold mine Sibanye-Stillwater is legal.

The court on Friday disagreed with the mining company’s reason for judging the strike as unprotected and has also ordered the company to pay for the legal costs of the case.

Thousands of Amcu workers began their strike in November.

Sibanye-Stillwater attempted to seal a deal with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which is not the majority union at the mine.

The company then went to the court to declare the strike my Amcu illegal.

“At the end of the day, once you participate on the strike that means Sibanye has a right to take away whatever is on the table, and we have a right to go back to our original demand. As it stands all our demands are before Sibanye,” says Amcu president Joseph Mathunjwa.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)