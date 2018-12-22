[LISTEN] 5 types of land that could be taken without compensation in draft bill

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 33°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 36°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 37°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 38°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 37°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

[LISTEN] 5 types of land that could be taken without compensation in draft bill

| The public has 60 days to comment on the draft bill which was published by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The government has released a draft Expropriation Bill that breaks down how land expropriation will work and under which conditions.

The public has 60 days to comment on the draft bill which was published by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi on Friday.

The Business Insider's Phillip de Wet spells out the five circumstances where expropriation without compensation is allowed.

Here are the five kinds of property affected:

  • Abandoned property

  • Property owned by state-owned enterprises (like Prasa or Eskom)

  • Land held for purely speculative purposes

  • Land into which the government has already invested more than its worth

  • Land occupied by labour tenants

"The controversial one that we don't have a grip on is the case of labour tenants. That is the area that is going to concern farmers," he says.

Listen to the audio above for more.

More in Multimedia

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA