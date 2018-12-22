[LISTEN] 5 types of land that could be taken without compensation in draft bill
CapeTalk | The public has 60 days to comment on the draft bill which was published by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - The government has released a draft Expropriation Bill that breaks down how land expropriation will work and under which conditions.
The public has 60 days to comment on the draft bill which was published by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi on Friday.
The Business Insider's Phillip de Wet spells out the five circumstances where expropriation without compensation is allowed.
Here are the five kinds of property affected:
- Abandoned property
- Property owned by state-owned enterprises (like Prasa or Eskom)
- Land held for purely speculative purposes
- Land into which the government has already invested more than its worth
- Land occupied by labour tenants
"The controversial one that we don't have a grip on is the case of labour tenants. That is the area that is going to concern farmers," he says.
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] UCT's Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng raises R5m to pay off 100 students' debt
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking Public Protector’s findings on Mbalula, Zille & Mogajane
-
[LISTEN] Thousands of commuters stranded amid City to City bus drivers' strike
-
[LISTEN] Why Sanef approached court over EFF's intimidation of journalists
-
[LISTEN] Timol family allowed to intervene in Rodrigues' stay of prosecution
-
[LISTEN] From domestic worker to associate professor: Dr Venicia McGhie's story
-
[LISTEN] How to deal with the R99 debit order scam
-
[LISTEN] Meet SA's youngest published author
-
[LISTEN] Pasa: We’re dealing with R99 debit order scam
-
[LISTEN] How to best spend your bonus
-
[LISTEN] What you need to do if you're affected by driving licence backlog
-
[LISTEN] Ramaphosa reflects on his Presidency, horrified by corruption in SOEs
-
[LISTEN] Is technology making us lonelier?
-
[LISTEN] Mom of SA woman detained in China explains how recruiter failed them
-
[LISTEN] Why every South African woman should have safety app Namola
-
[LISTEN] VBS ‘loot’: New evidence further implicates Danny Msiza
-
[LISTEN] Right and wrong: The DA’s year in a nutshell
-
[LISTEN] IRR poll: ANC could get 59% of the vote in 2019 elections
-
[LISTEN] The importance of supporting your LGBT child
-
[LISTEN] Pauli van Wyk on VBS: 'Evidence against Floyd Shivambu is solid'
-
[LISTEN] South Africans most negative people in world, survey finds. Here's why
-
[LISTEN] Unpacking the latest SAHRC report
-
[LISTEN] Festive season games to get to have your family crying with laughter
-
[LISTEN] Lillian Dube talks about cancer, God and hope
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.