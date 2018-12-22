[LISTEN] 5 types of land that could be taken without compensation in draft bill

CapeTalk | The public has 60 days to comment on the draft bill which was published by Public Works Minister Thulas Nxesi on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - The government has released a draft Expropriation Bill that breaks down how land expropriation will work and under which conditions.

The Business Insider's Phillip de Wet spells out the five circumstances where expropriation without compensation is allowed.

Here are the five kinds of property affected:

Abandoned property



Property owned by state-owned enterprises (like Prasa or Eskom)



Land held for purely speculative purposes



Land into which the government has already invested more than its worth



Land occupied by labour tenants



"The controversial one that we don't have a grip on is the case of labour tenants. That is the area that is going to concern farmers," he says.

