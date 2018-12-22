18,000 kids given identification armbands on CT beaches
The City of Cape Town's 'Identikidz' project, which registers and issues young beach visitors with an identification armband, has so far tagged more than 18,000 children.
CAPE TOWN - Officials are gearing up for a busy few days as thousands of locals and visitors are expected to flock to the Mother City's 47 beaches over Christmas.
If a child is separated from their family, information in the armband will help staff or the police reunite the minor with a relative.
If a child's family is not tracked down by the end of the day, he or she will be handed over to the Western Cape Department of Social Development
Among some of the Cape's most popular beaches, Monwabisi, Strand and Mnandi registered the most children.
Community Service's Mayco Member Zahid Badroodien says during last year's festive season, more than 43,000 children were tagged, and 471 displaced children were reunited with their parents.
He says during its peak season, Cape Town’s beaches see up to 100,000 visitors a day.
