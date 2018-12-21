Zuma reaffirms ‘I’ll frustrate my haters for a long time’ comment on Twitter

The former president has taken to the social media app to not only respond to certain issues but also initiate small talk with the social media world.

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma took to Twitter to affirm that he will frustrate his haters for a long time.

The video refers to his recent participation in a chess game at the Jacob Zuma Foundation annual chess open tournament.

An old video of him was posted on Twitter with the #ZumaChess and the caption: "I’ll be around to make my haters frustrated for a long time."

I meant every word... https://t.co/onnFh3YTEs — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 21, 2018

On Friday, Zuma then responded saying he meant every word.

This raises the question of whether the former president intends to fight back against his detractors.

Earlier this week, Zuma told Business Day that he challenged the state capture report not to protect himself but to safeguard the integrity of the country.

The former president has taken to the social media app to not only responds to certain issues but also initiate small talk with the social media world.

Earlier this month, the High Court in Pretoria ruled that the State should not be held liable for Zuma's legal fees.

It's estimated that Zuma may have to cough up between R15 and 32 million for legal bills dating back to 2005.

