WC ANC planning re-run of list conference

Officials declared an initial conference held earlier in December null and void following claims of corruption.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape is planning a do-over of the conference meant to nominate Members of Parliament (MPs).

The meeting has been scheduled for two days after Christmas.

It will decide on the party list from the region for potential MPs and MPLs following 2019’s elections.

The allegations prompted ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule to order a rerun.

It’s not the only province in which the ANC’s list process has been delayed. The provincial list conference in the North West has not been completed.

The ANC’s national list conference, which was supposed to be held last week, has also been postponed to January.

The list process is vital ahead of national elections, with party hopefuls vying for a spot high enough to guarantee them a place in the National Assembly or one of nine provincial parliaments.

