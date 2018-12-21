Water Dept approaches court over Tshwane waste management
It says if the metro fails to fix broken infrastructure, this can have a direct impact on the delivery of safe and drinkable water to the affected communities.
JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says its approached the Pretoria High Court over the waste management in Tshwane, adding that the municipality's response to the issue was insufficient.
The department took to the courts in a bid to ensure the Tshwane Metro implemented remedial action to stop pollution emanating from several water treatment plans.
Departmental spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said: “Although the metropolitan municipality provided a recovery plan in terms of what they would do with their improperly operating wastewater treatment waste, this was not satisfactory to the department and that is why we had to come to where we are today.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
