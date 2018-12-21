[WATCH] South Africans get lit for Christmas
Abigail Javier & Cindy Archillies & Bertram Malgas | The streets of Pretoria and Cape Town have been decked with Christmas lights and decorations, attracting visitors eager to get into the festive spirit.
